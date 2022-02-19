Ask Amy: Artsy wedding clothes cause family stir

Dear Hurt Feelings: I’ve always believed that one benefit of eloping would be that the couple might be spared the drama — along with the hoopla — of a more “traditional” wedding.

Your wedding sounds more inclusive than a typical elopement.

Your family members will not be supportive of your choice. So — stop discussing this with them. Take a page from your mother’s book and ... change the subject.

Your wedding clothes should reflect you — and if they do, you will ultimately be happy. In fact, the more unique and individual your clothes are, the more rooted in the moment you will be.

Your photos will take you right back to the day when you said, “I do,” while also feeling gorgeous and extremely cool.

Rock on!

Dear Amy: We live in a wonderful neighborhood. One day, very unexpectedly, my husband went into the hospital. I was alone with our three young children. I was able to secure a babysitter for our older two, and I reached out to a few of our neighbors for help with our infant.