Ask Amy: At-home dad wonders about Mr. Mom

Dear Amy: I’m hoping you can help provide an answer to a dilemma.

A high-ranking person where my wife works constantly calls her by a name that isn’t hers.

She has told this person (on numerous occasions), “That is not my name. My name is...” to no avail.

It happened again in a staff meeting today.

Afterward, this person asked her if everything was all right.

She lost it and told him “No — you keep calling me by a name that isn’t mine!”

He said, “It isn’t personal.”

How much more personal can it be?

She is now afraid she will be fired. I told her to discuss it with HR.

Your thoughts?

— Concerned Husband

Dear Concerned: I cannot imagine the possible grounds for firing someone who is merely asking and expecting to be respected in this way.