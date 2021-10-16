Ask Amy: Baby shower brings on infantile behavior

It would have been wisest to draw up a contingency plan.

Instead of that, you should draw up an apology, and then deliver it.

Dear Amy: I have been cheating on my partner, “Q.”

I just don’t think I can be with just one person, especially because Q doesn’t offer me the best sex I have ever had.

When Q found out, they said they had known about my cheating for a while but didn’t want to break up over it. Q said it does hurt a lot, sometimes.

But Q also said that my cheating is kind of a turn-on.

Knowing I am with other people makes Q feel luckier to be with me.

Q wants us to transition to radical honesty, where I describe what it was like being with someone else. Q believes this will be sexually gratifying.

I am tempted to do this, because then we can avoid breaking up (I do want to be with Q, a lot of the time) and for me to continue to sleep with others.

I confess that I’m uncertain about whether this could possibly ever work, though.

Maybe a part of me enjoys the thrill of cheating, and sanctioning the cheating takes that away?