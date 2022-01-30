Ask Amy: Bad babysitter sits in for sleepy husband

Dear Amy: I can’t stand my mother-in-law.

I think that she is a terrible person.

All she does is gossip, make herself out to be the hero in every situation and judge others.

She was a terrible mother to her children (her daughter is estranged from her). The only reason my husband keeps her around is because she’s “family.”

He has told me on multiple occasions that he doesn’t like her, but that he has to love her.

Regardless, she comes over once or twice a week, which in my opinion is way too often, but it’s when I’m working (I work three days a week from 5 to 11 a.m.), and my husband wants to sleep in.

She will sit on the couch and scold my kids whenever they make noise or want to play.

Then she goes around bragging about what a great grandmother she is and how she has to come over because I’m “too busy to be a mother.”

I have never once asked her to come sit with the kids.