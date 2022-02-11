Ask Amy: Best friend feels a love connection

Dear Amy: I am in love with my best friend, “Tina,” but she is in a relationship.

Tina has been with her current boyfriend for almost five years, four of which have been long distance, and she’s made many comments that make it seem like she is settling for him.

They started dating in high school (they’re now seniors in college), and he is the only person Tina has ever dated.

She has said many times that she doesn’t want to break up with him because she would feel like she wasted all of her college years.

They frequently get into arguments, and all of our friends agree that he should treat her better.

On top of that, Tina (who is bisexual) has told me that, if she were to ever break up with her boyfriend and date a woman, I would be “her type.”

We’ve been mistaken for a couple on numerous occasions. Even her mother said that if Tina didn’t have a boyfriend, she would think the two of us are dating.

I am completely in love with Tina, but I’m conflicted on whether I should confess my feelings.