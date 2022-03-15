Ask Amy: 'Best of' advice goes up in smoke

I asked him to get sober for a short period of time so we can be together without being under the influence before we take the next steps in our life.

When I talked to him about this, he became angry and agitated, but I think he is going to agree. Now I am hoping that if he quits, he won’t start smoking again (although I doubt it). Is it wrong of me to ask him to do this?

— High on Life

Dear High: When you quit smoking, did you quit for your boyfriend? No, you quit for yourself. It is obvious that you like the changes that sobriety has brought to your life. Now you are hoping your guy will quit his habit for a short time, and you are worried about his choices beyond the sobriety he hasn’t even achieved, yet.

The questions for you to ponder are: What will you do if your boyfriend doesn’t make any changes in his life? Can you be with him as is — pot and all?

And do you want him — as is — to be your spouse and the father of your children? (August 2012)

Dear Amy: My 24-year-old daughter graduated from college two years ago and moved back in with me last year.