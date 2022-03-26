Ask Amy: 'Best of' column addresses video gaming

For more information on the Entertainment Software Rating Board’s rating system (including very helpful tips on how families can discuss this important issue), check ESRB.org. The site includes information on how to install parental controls on various branded gaming systems.

It sounds as if you could use some “grandparental” controls, too. — June 2012

Dear Amy: My husband and I are both gamers.

We have always had a rule that the kids may not watch or play M-rated games.

We felt that if we let them break this rule, it sets a precedent to break others, such as going to R-rated movies and drinking before age 21.

We limit our time playing these games, and either wait until after they are asleep, or close the door to the room.

The children’s computer is in another part of the house in a high-traffic zone to help keep them away from sites they should avoid.

Since breaking the rules means loss of computer privileges, they are motivated to behave.

Our kids are now teenagers and have been using the computer since they were 3 years old.