Ask Amy: 'Best of' column concerns workplace harassment

Yes, I believe you should write a letter to the board of trustees regarding this new employee.

Explain in very simple language what happened, i.e., “At the end of our business lunch, when I extended my hand to shake his, Mr. Smith pulled me toward him and kissed me on the lips. I was shocked at the time, and upon reflection continue to be concerned about his conduct. In my experience consulting for this organization, I have always conducted myself professionally and until now have always been treated with professionalism, and respect.”

If the board handles this well, expect to revive your business relationship and work with the organization in the future. — December 2012

Dear Amy: Your answer to “Kissed Consultant” was way off the mark. This consultant was kissed by a new director of the nonprofit she was consulting for, and you want her to notify the board of directors?

What if he misread her signals, or what if he is from another culture and didn’t know any better?

— Appalled