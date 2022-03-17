Ask Amy: 'Best of' column discusses monster in-laws

Dear Readers: Every year I step away from my column for two weeks to work on other creative projects. (Anyone interested in my nonadvice-oriented personal essays and photographs can subscribe to my free newsletter: amydickinson.substack.com).

I hope you enjoy these “best of” columns from 10 years ago. Today’s topic: “The trouble with in-laws.”

Dear Amy: I cannot deal with my “monster-in-law.” She’s bossy, antagonistic, and gossips about my personal business.

As much as I try to care about her, my dislike for her has been surfacing more and more. I cannot seem to come up with an effective way to cope with her.

I almost called off our wedding twice, partly because of her. Antidepressants helped.

Now I am pregnant, and the only thing I hear from her is how we must name our son (if it’s a boy) the family name “Bernie” (he would be the fourth one).

Neither my husband nor I want to use this name, but she is adamant that we must, and says that if we do not, she will still call him “Skipper” — the nickname the family uses for all of the other Bernies in the family.