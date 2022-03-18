Ask Amy: 'Best of' column gets major ink

Dear Amy: Tattoos don’t repulse me, but I don’t like them.

My long-term boyfriend has a few tattoos, all of which have special meaning to him.

Now he has decided to get a half-sleeve of tattoos. I don’t particularly want his arms to be covered in artwork, but I know there’s nothing I can do about it.

I haven’t told him that I’d rather him not get more tattoos. I know it’s his body and he can do what he desires with it, but I can’t help but think that this will spiral out of control.

I don’t want to date a guy who is covered in tattoos. Should I tell him? And if so, what should I say to make sure he knows I’m not forcing anything?

— Unsure

Dear Unsure: You convey a solid realization that your boyfriend has the right to do what he wishes with his own body. You can, however, weigh in.

Tattoos are privately chosen but publicly viewed. Let’s imagine what it would be like if you didn’t say anything in advance and your boyfriend’s half-sleeve did repulse you.