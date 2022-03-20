Ask Amy: 'Best of' column gets to the meat of the matter

Dear Meat Lovers: Despite what your son says, you should not assume that “the peace” is at stake. If these people are consistent, this means they cannot enjoy a meal or snack in many homes, restaurants or coffee shops.

This is their choice, and after trying to reasonably accommodate them, you should respond with acceptance.

Do not put your son or his fiancee in the middle of this. Tell her parents that you hope they would be able to join you on Thanksgiving Day for a vegan dessert. If they refuse the invitation, say you’d enjoy hosting them another time.

Be friendly and maintain a cheerful attitude of understanding, but do not let them control you. (October 2012)

Dear Amy: “Meat Lovers” wrote to you, concerned about their future in-laws, who are vegans who refused to attend a Thanksgiving feast if there is any meat served with the meal. I suggest they ask these in-laws, “Do you wear leather shoes?” If so, then they are using animal products.

— Tired of Demands

Dear Tired: The vegans I know do not wear leather.

Regardless, it is not up to these “Meat Lovers” to challenge their in-laws’ lifestyle. All they need to do is be clear about what they are willing and able to serve for their feast. The rest is up to the guests. (November 2012)

