Ask Amy: 'Best of' column looks at political differences

Dear Readers: Every year I step away from my column for two weeks to work on other creative projects. (Anyone interested in my personal essays and photographs can subscribe to my free newsletter: amydickinson.substack.com).

I hope you enjoy these “Best of” columns from 10 years ago. Today’s topic: politics.

Dear Amy: The community I live in has many people who are so rabid and strident in their political positions that they can’t seem to shut up about it at a lunch or dinner party.

I feel strongly about issues that are important to me, too, but I do not enjoy listening to people ranting.

I recently had lunch with friends, and one woman, “Barbara,” launched into politics (as usual). When I pointed out that “friends who don’t talk politics stay friends,” Barbara laughed it off and continued her diatribe. At this point, I don’t think she can help herself. Is my only option to quit having lunch with Barbara and others like her?

— Fed Up