Ask Amy: 'Best of' column takes a family vacation

Dear Readers: Every year I step away from my column briefly to work on other creative projects. (Anyone interested in my personal essays and photographs can subscribe to my free newsletter: amydickinson.substack.com).

I’ll be back next week. Today’s “Best of” topic from 10 years ago is: Family vacation.

Dear Amy: We want to have one last family vacation before our oldest son, a high school senior, goes off to college and work.

Our younger kids, ages 15 and 11, want to go, but the 17-year-old says that no matter what, he will not go.

We’ve suggested a variety of vacations, but he says no to everything.

He wants us to go without him, but we do not trust him to stay home alone for a week. We don’t have family or friends nearby to “baby-sit” him while we are gone. Also, going without him would defeat the purpose of a family vacation.

We don’t want him to have the power to quash vacation plans, yet spending good money on a kid who is likely to sulk and be grumpy the whole time isn’t appealing either. What do you think we should do?

— No Vacation?