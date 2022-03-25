Ask Amy: 'Best of' questions are all about gifts

At a recent party for one of her friends (also turning five), almost every gift was a Barbie, Bratz or some other “fashion” doll.

What? Girls don’t like books, nature, space, coloring, crafts, puzzles?

Is there any way to let people know that we don’t want “fashion” dolls in the house?

We could say no gifts at all, but around here, people bring gifts anyway. If we do nothing, most of her gifts will be Barbies — or worse. We won’t allow her to keep them, and that’s not a great outcome either. So, our choices seem to be either 1) cancel the party or 2) be “inappropriate” and include a small note on the invitation saying, “No fashion dolls, please.”

What do you think we should do?

— Concerned Parents