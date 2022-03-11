Ask Amy: Book group reveals a startling plot twist

Dear Amy: I have been a journalist and author since my early 20s — now retired and living in a gated community.

After our last book group meeting, I got a call from our coordinator. (She’s a good friend but was unable to attend that meeting).

She said, “Your friends are concerned about you because your behavior was erratic ... and one member said you nearly drove her off the road recently.”

My reaction was, “Well, these women are not my friends. I lost my darling husband eight months ago and not once have any of them reached out to me to invite me to lunch or dinner. Furthermore, if they have a problem with me, why didn’t they address me directly? Why are they hiding behind you?”

I’m cutting our coordinator some slack because her husband is gravely ill.