Ask Amy: Cancer patient has a mask mandate

I disagree with your assumption that people don’t get it or don’t want to hear it.

Your choice to follow protocol is helping to keep you alive, and the people who know and love you will be extremely grateful for your choice.

Dear Amy: I was with a person who out of nowhere gave me three weeks’ notice that she was moving back home in order to take care of her sick parents.

This was over a year ago.

We have been together for over 10 years.

Now, she calls me every day, as if nothing happened!

I asked why? And she said, “I didn’t want things to change.”

Should I cancel our communication?

— Confused

Dear Confused: People with responsibility for sick family members don’t always get a lot of advance notice that they are needed at home. Certainly, the pandemic accelerated many such decisions; last year, with the growing awareness that as the country was basically shutting down, they knew their own ability to travel and relocate might be severely restricted.