Ask Amy: Cancer recovery is slow and not very steady

Dear Amy: The week the COVID lockdown began last year, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. My husband couldn’t even be in the waiting room during my bilateral mastectomies.

It’s been a long slog of a year with chemo and treatments and losing my hair. I’ve had several more surgeries. I now must wear lymph sleeves.

Now we can once again go places, and I am returning to good health.

The problem is that I can’t get myself energized or excited about doing much of anything. I want to stay home and take naps. I look different and my confidence is low. I don’t know who I am now, but I do know that I’m not that person I was pre-cancer and pre-COVID.

Everyone seems to think I am cured, but I still have lingering side effects. I avoid people and feel anxious when someone wants to come over. I don’t know what to say.

I’m 50 years old but feel ancient.

— Surviving

Dear Surviving: Through your terribly challenging year, you have been cared for by others, and now the rest of your recovery will be about you attending to your “self-care.”