Ask Amy: Canine-centered wedding might go to the dogs

I agree with this advice to acquaint yourselves in advance with dogs you know are good with kids. The more successful encounters you all have with dogs, the easier this will be, but you should also coach your children to NEVER touch a dog without the owner’s permission.

If the child is not able to handle it at this point, she/he should be excused from the wedding party.

(November 2011)

Dear Amy: My son lives two houses away from us. He has two big dogs that are in our front yard all the time.

We have small dogs that stay in the house. When my son’s dogs are in our yard, our dogs start barking at them and leaping at the windows. I hate to tell my son to keep his dogs inside or turn him in. There is a leash law here, but they don’t enforce it. What do I do to keep from getting mad? This barking is driving me crazy. The leaping at the windows is destructive to my windows, the curtains and to me.

— Worried Mom