Ask Amy: Car sale goes sideways, feelings follow

She called me on Sunday night, saying that they decided not to sell the car, after all.

Now I feel slighted.

My daughter is still sick, and I feel bad.

How do I get over this?

— Stuck in Reverse

Dear Stuck: When they agreed to sell this car to you, after the test drive you should have then paid them promptly and closed the deal. You don’t seem to have done that.

If you had paid for the car, then your daughter’s valid excuses for not taking possession wouldn’t have mattered as much, and they would not have been able to take back their offer.

As it is, the delays gave the family time to reconsider their choice, and because the car still belonged to them, they exercised their right to change their minds. Your friend then notified you promptly, which was the right thing to do.

You should chalk this up to a case of unfortunate timing and do your best to move on.

Dear Amy: I had some truly dear friends for over 10 years who were with me through good times and bad.