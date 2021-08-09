Ask Amy: Client's crush on therapist creates dilemma

The burden is on the therapist to make a decision that won’t harm you. She can’t begin to assess this aspect of your work together until you disclose how you feel.

Dear Amy: My 27-year-old grandson, who is getting married, called me up screaming at the top of his lungs saying I was a Republican and Nazi, that I am dead to him and to “F-off” — all because his grandfather (my husband) asked our daughter (his mother) if they got vaccinated.

This was a concern because we are flying across the country and I am supposed to officiate his wedding. Plus, his grandpa is very concerned for them. He told me he wasn’t putting poison in his blood for our peace of mind.

What the heck am I supposed to do?

I tried calming him down to explain, but his rage was beyond any reasoning.

As of now we will still be going, but not attending the wedding.

My daughter acts like this is normal behavior and he’ll come around.

I don’t know if I will.

— Grandma H

Dear Grandma: Who talks like this? Who talks like this to his own grandmother?