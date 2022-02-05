Ask Amy: Co-worker's remark goes very wrong

Dear Amy: My closest friend has been virtually out of touch for almost two years — since her mother died.

I saw her twice the first year and not at all last year. I dropped off her birthday present so as not to disturb her — and she loved it.

The pandemic is partly to blame, but mostly she is focusing on work, and during the weekend she has her own routine. Interacting with others causes her anxiety to flare. For that reason, she is not even up for a five-minute phone call.

I’ve let her know that whenever she is up for seeing each other, to let me know, and that I won’t sweat it no matter how long it takes.

I send her innocuous text messages of love, usually once a week. She seems to prefer a single emoji.

While it has been difficult not to worry about her or to take it personally, I respect that she has let the majority of her friendships go, as she feels that is what she needs to do for self-preservation.

I miss her and care about her, but I don’t know what to do.

Any thoughts?

— Patiently Loving from a Distance