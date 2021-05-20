Ask Amy: Coed sleepover leads to risky business

Strictly speaking, sex between two 15-year-olds is illegal (since neither are old enough to consent), although many states have passed so-called “Romeo and Juliet Laws” providing exemptions for close-in-age teens.

It is surprising, to say the least, that you and your husband would actually provide not only the location, but the opportunity for risky sexual activity, by hosting a coed sleepover.

I do know of parents (and organizations) that successfully host co-ed teen sleepovers, but they do so with very specific guidelines, chaperones, and — of course — with the knowledge and consent of all of the parents involved.

As the adults who made this choice, you shouldn’t just “feel” responsible. You (and your husband) are responsible.

You cannot control how these other parents handle their children or how they react to you. If you didn’t inform the girl’s parents in advance that boys would be spending the night at your house, I believe it would be a rational consequence for them to refuse to let their daughter spend time at your home again.