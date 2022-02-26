Ask Amy: COVID scare keeps group member away

He has never charged anyone for helping them; they get the supplies, and he shows up to help. He has freely given his time and talents for neighbors and friends.

I recently talked to him about a built-in wall project for my own home.

A few weeks later he called me to say he had some free time and could help me with the built-ins.

After some planning, he mentioned how much less he is charging me than another contractor would, and how he didn’t need me to give him the money for supplies upfront, because he’d include it on my invoice.

Is it presumptuous of me to think my dad would help me build something if I cover the costs for all of the materials?

I thought my dad would want to give his time helping his daughter.

I never ask him for anything and was stoked when he called and said he had time to help, but our last conversation left me deflated.

— Frustrated Daughter

Dear Frustrated: Your father wasn’t specific regarding charging you for his time and talent. And it seems that he is advancing you the cost of the material.