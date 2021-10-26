Ask Amy: Credit card accounts churn up concern

This is not illegal, although it is frowned upon (by card issuers) and can negatively affect your credit score if you miss a payment or hold too many cards.

Given that these bonuses are issued by credit card companies that are aggressively marketing their products for people to use their cards (especially profiting from people who don’t repay them promptly, which allows them to jack up interest rates), it seems logical that some savvy consumers will find a way to take all of that predatory energy and direct it right back at the company. Your husband is one of those savvy consumers.

The most important thing for you to know is that you have the right to disagree with a financial decision, especially one that involves your name and your credit.

He should not be opening credit card accounts in your name.

Your fear that your husband might be “annoyed” or “upset” with you for making a decision that affects both of you is a red flag that you don’t have an equal voice in your relationship.

Yes, you should be intensely interested and intimately involved in your marital finances.

You should also check your own credit score to see if this has affected your credit.