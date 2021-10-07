Ask Amy: Dad is stealing son's medical pot

This is an extreme violation, as well as a very sad lack of parental compassion toward his son.

When your husband says that he is “trying to stop using,” but continues this behavior regardless, he is admitting that he has a problem. You don’t note how this cannabis use affects him, but if he believes he needs cannabis to treat his own maladies, perhaps he should consult with his own doctor.

You have correctly intervened and given your son a strategy to protect his stash, but now you are also caught in the somewhat familiar cycle of “policing” your household in order to protect all parties from the logical consequences of your husband’s actions.

In protecting your son, you are also attempting to control your husband. That’s a lot of work — and it shouldn’t be your job.

You should leave your household for a few days; doing so might help you to clear your own head and explore what changes you might make in order to live your own life the way you want to.

Exiting from the dynamic and detaching from the need to control the outcome is challenging.

You might return home with the realization that it is time for an ultimatum: Either your husband gets help for his own problem, or you two will need to separate.