Ask Amy: Dog lovers bring fur babies to Christmas dinner

I’m sorry that it is difficult for us to accommodate them, but owning a dog is their choice and comes with responsibility that perhaps they may have to find a pet sitter for one or two days if the place they are traveling to cannot accommodate their animals.

Or they could host the holiday themselves!

I arrange for pet care for our cats when we are out of town, and don’t force them on other family members. I ask for the same consideration in return.

Your thoughts?

— Family Member

Dear Family Member: Before I had a dog, I was assured that I would see my own dog as a “fur baby,” and as a sort of child substitute.

Then I got a dog. And nope — this beloved animal is not my baby.

Yes, this dog is definitely a member of the family (as my many cats have been), but good and responsible parenting — of the human or canine kind — requires that you occasionally find good outside care, because your baby (human or “fur”) can’t go everywhere with you.

And if you can’t find care, you may have to stay home.