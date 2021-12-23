Ask Amy: Dormant affair triggers obsession

You need more actual contact with other people. Leave the house. Go for a walk, or to a coffee shop. Leave your phone behind but bring a book. Observe the world around you. Write down what you see and write down what you’re thinking about.

Call an old friend or family member and concentrate on them.

In short, you need to build a life that is open and authentic. This will take time.

Dear Amy: I have a dog, “Sandy.” She is pretty well-behaved, and I am working hard with her to attain and maintain good habits.

I’ve always hated it when dogs jumped up to greet people. Honestly, I find it scary. I also don’t want for my dog to beg for food, bark for attention, or “ask” to sit on someone’s lap.

We’re working on these things, but I’ve noticed that when people come over to visit, they tend to let — or even encourage — my dog to do the very things I know they will find annoying in a few minutes. They will either say, “Oh, it’s OK if she jumps up,” or encourage her to beg.

I’m not sure what to do. Any ideas?

— Proud Pup Parent