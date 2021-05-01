Ask Amy: Elder men wonder why they get 'Sweetied'

— Indeed, Not Sweetie

Dear Indeed: I confess to defending this practice as a friendly, "folksy" and benign greeting from women who deal with a high-volume of strangers during the course of their workday.

Then, just last week I got "Sweetied" by a woman considerably younger than I, and … suddenly it didn't seem so friendly and folksy, but like a patronizing commentary on my own age and stage in life.

I'm not at all comfortable declaring that this is an offensive or deliberately degrading practice, however. In fact, I assume the intention is to offer a warm and comforting greeting that is gender-neutral and … easy.

If the greeting is from a health-care worker or a clerk with whom you might have extended contact, it would behoove you to offer a gentle correction: "I'd prefer it if you called me 'John.'"

Otherwise, I think you should acknowledge to yourself that this is an annoyance, but that it also provides an opportunity. Every time you are "Honey-ed," say to yourself: "I sincerely hope that this is the worst thing I have to deal with today."

(And … "Driveway Drinks?" Count me in!)

I'll happily run suggestions from readers.