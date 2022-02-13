Ask Amy: Engaged couple should become hosts

Dear Amy: My fiance and I recently became engaged. He is originally from another country, and his family still lives there. Because of COVID-19 restrictions and the visa process, most are unable to travel to the U.S. for a wedding, so we decided to host (and pay for) a small U.S. ceremony and have a big wedding in his home country (where costs are much lower).

My parents have stated that they will not travel, even though they take trips elsewhere. We are deeply hurt and disappointed by this. My fiance is especially hurt, because this may be their only opportunity to meet his family.

Initially, we wanted to include our families in the planning, but my parents have argued every step of the way.

I called my mother to invite her to look at a venue; it ended with her insulting me and then hanging up on me.

My fiance and I looked at the venue, loved it and booked it on the spot. My mother was then devastated that she was not included.