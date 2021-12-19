Ask Amy: Exhausted caregiver deserves some respite

Hang out for a few days around the holiday to enjoy your family time and then — go away!

You could then come back around to pick them up. Or, yes, let one of your sisters bring them home and stay with them for a few days (or weeks!).

If doing this will lead you to torture yourself, then don’t do it, but this is what you must tell yourself (because it’s true): If you don’t take good care of yourself, you will not be able to take good care of your folks.

Respite is vital, and it benefits everyone.

Dear Amy: My spouse is adamant that another couple should join us for our summer vacation; I do not want this.

I like them and enjoy visits with them, but their vacation interests are very different than ours, and so spending a week together on a daily basis is not my idea of fun.

My spouse knows my views and the reasons behind them but is still insistent that they join us.

The only solution I can think of is no vacation.

Can you think of another solution?

— Hurting