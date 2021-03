Ask Amy: Facebook posts create relationship problems

Dear Concerned: When your daughter-in-law posts her complaints, selfishness or negativity on the public bulletin board that is Facebook, she runs the risk of ruining her personal and professional reputation. And that’s her business.

When her whining veers into family territory, that’s your business.

A gentle and respectful “heads-up” (to her) is in order, and then you should back off, adjust your settings (both metaphorically and on Facebook) and stop reading her posts.

(September 2011)

Dear Amy: My dad’s politics are at odds with the rest of the family.

He keeps sending us extreme and hateful articles. We keep asking him to stop, but when he drinks too much (which is almost every night) he will send us articles with messages like, “You won’t be so hard on me after you read this factual article” (which it isn’t).

I’ve asked him to stop sending me any political emails, but then he won’t talk to me for days.