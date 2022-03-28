Ask Amy: Family reacts with anger after sudden death

— Furious Brother-in-law

Dear Furious: Right after a sudden death is NOT the time to express your anger or fury regarding the deceased’s behavior or choices.

You don’t do it when someone dies by suicide, you don’t do it when someone isn’t wearing a helmet on a motorcycle, you don’t do it when someone overdoses. You just don’t. You express your shock and sorrow, and that’s it.

In this case, the cause of death has not been announced, and you are making assumptions that you really shouldn’t make.

According to you, your sister-in-law has been a long-time anti-vaxxer, and has continued to spread falsehoods regarding the COVID vaccine.

It seems logical that you would have been skeptical regarding her claims to having been vaccinated, and yet you took her word for it.

For now, you should process this death with as much compassion as you can muster for “Sarah,” and especially her children.

You have the opportunity to be present, kind, and useful to these children, and I hope you will choose to step up for them, regardless of what you think of their mother.