Ask Amy: Found money raises privacy questions

My husband was nonplussed, but I felt it was rude to plan a family trip and not invite the whole family.

No one in the family was shy about planning the trip in front of us and texting about how excited they were to go in our family group chat, which I felt was extremely insensitive, given that we weren’t included.

Once they were off on the vacation, our family group chat was flooded with messages coordinating logistics, dinner reservations and plans to meet up, which on top of being annoying was another reminder of how we’d been left out.

During the trip, the boyfriend proposed to my sister-in-law and the whole family (minus my husband and me) celebrated in the Caribbean together.

Am I wrong to feel offended that my husband and I weren’t included in the vacation and celebrations?

— Left out in New England

Dear Left Out: I give you permission to feel envious of these family members, jetting and sailing off into the warm sunset (whenever my sister-in-law posts photos on social media of her frequent trips to Italy, I experience an envious chill).

However, you do not have the right to be “offended.”