Ask Amy: Friend worries about best friend's isolation

Dear Forlorn: Your friend may have boxed herself into a corner by declaring that she needed space. She may still want to isolate – but she might not. Her depression may prevent her from taking what might seem like monumental steps to reach out.

I think you should call her. If she doesn’t pick up, leave a message – not of the “I’m worried about you” variety, but more general: “I’m just checking in. I was at the plant store yesterday and thought of you. I’d love to swing by and pick you up and we could go smell the lilacs or meet for coffee if you’re up for it. Let me know?”

Suggest something simple that reminds her of your friendship and affection, and let her know that you see her as more than being consumed by her illness.

You want to open the door – and keep it open – hoping that she will walk through it when she is ready.

Dear Amy: I have an 18-year-old son who is “10 feet tall and bulletproof,” especially regarding COVID.

Last December, five of the six of us contracted COVID. Guess who didn’t?

We followed CDC guidelines and isolated within our house, so he had no contact with any of the rest of us for the two-week period.