Ask Amy: Friend worries about pandemic's toxic effect

I am not sure if I should reach out again and offer her a friendly shoulder to cry on, or if I should cut my losses and let her sit in the mess she is creating for herself.

Your advice?

— Torn

Dear Torn: I think you should reach out, one more time — in a neutral and benign way, along the lines of: “Hi, I’m checking in. I’ve been wondering how you’re doing lately.”

If she responds with a toxic multidirectional rant, you could reply, “I realize this is tough; I’m sorry.”

If she responds with a personal attack on you, you should not respond, back away, and be done with your personal involvement.

If a mutual acquaintance reaches out with concerns about her, you might suggest that the person reach out directly to “Gerry,” instead of involving you.

Dear Amy: Is dating/going out with more than one person at a time passe?