Ask Amy: Friends behave differently while on a break

I asked her if I could meet this guy.

Am I overreacting?

I’m not sure what to do. I do love her and want to be with her, but I can’t shake the feeling that there is still something that she is not telling me.

I don’t want my actions to ruin our relationship, but also realize that her actions put us here in the first place.

What do you think?

— Forlorn Fiance

Dear Forlorn: Borrowing from a famous episode of “Friends” — “You were on a break!”

You don’t say how you and “Stacy” defined the break, but when a couple cohabit and then one party moves out, it seems a distinct possibility that one — or both — will explore having a relationship (or at least go out to dinner) with someone else.

Your take on this seems to be that “Stacy” needs your permission to meet with people or have friendships. She doesn’t.

She has admitted to feeling guilty about this, and so you could ask her why she feels guilty. She might say that she knew that this would hurt your feelings — and she is right.