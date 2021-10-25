Ask Amy: Friends don't let friends snoop into finances

If we don't confront them, it will just fester and damage our friendship, anyway.

— Betrayed, Hurt & Sad

Dear Betrayed: Opening mail addressed to someone else (without their permission) is a serious offense and accusing them of this would be a serious accusation.

One way to avoid making a direct accusation would be to say, "We are worried that some of our mail might have been tampered with or opened while we were away. Did you notice anything unusual about it when you were bringing it into the house?"

Regardless of their guilt or innocence, your trust in these friends has obviously eroded. You should lock down your financial information. Decline paper copies of your investment statements and use an online-only system.

Notify each provider that paper statements might have been seen, and ask what additional security steps you might need to take.

In the future, have your mail held at the post office when you go away. You don't need to explain this choice at all. Anyone could take or tamper with your mail if they are aware that you are away.