Ask Amy: Friendship is frozen with no change in sight

I like the place, it’s very close to home, and except for him, the staff is wonderful. He is condescending, controlling (which he calls “OCD”), and he is just not pleasant to work with — for anyone.

But the owners like him, and he has been there over five years, whereas I am five months in. I have gathered from the way he talks that he is in an unhappy marriage and would rather be at work than at home. In contrast, I enjoy the job, but I have a life outside, and I intend to live it.

I am a tough cookie, but I am at the point where I wonder if it is worth it to work under these conditions.

I do have other options, but I have never let anyone make me leave a job. Can you give me your insight? It’s causing me unnecessary stress and anxiety.

— Should I Stay or Go

Dear Stay or Go: I say, exercise your options. I understand that your professional experience and personal grit might make it seem like a capitulation but think of it this way: The person making you leave this job is not your manager, but YOU.