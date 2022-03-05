Ask Amy: Friendship suffers because of risky behavior

Right now, I have little desire to continue the friendship, however, we interact with a group online weekly and I’m not sure I want to give that up.

I should share my feelings with her, but I’m afraid that in my anger and disgust that I’d say something I may regret.

I don’t like feeling this way, and I want this pandemic to end!

— Doing my Part

Dear Doing my Part: We all want the pandemic to end. When it does, our collective health will be more secure, and we will also be spared learning some unpleasant truths about the people around us.

The situation you describe falls squarely into the category of: When someone reveals who they are, believe them.

Your friend was flouting common sense for any ill person (don’t go out and about when you have a fever). This was common sense and common courtesy before the pandemic, and it is even more important, now.

She was also presumably violating whatever mandates have been put in place to try to slow the spread of the virus.