Ask Amy: Good guests have responsibilities, too

Dear Amy: During the current climate of hibernation and cautious socialization, it’s appropriate to prioritize your family’s well-being.

But may I say something in defense of hardworking hosts as well?

After a two-year hiatus, we restarted our annual Christmas party.

Asking guests to “vaccinate or hibernate” and other clear measures were taken. And of course, anyone uncomfortable should have politely declined.

I still ran into the same rudeness that has befuddled me since I began hosting social gatherings years ago, so I thought I’d share a few ground rules that should be revisited.

Maybe during this downtime, we’ve forgotten the “Duties of a Good Guest”:

You’re a guest, so act like one. Be a sparkling conversationalist. Or wear a festive sweater we can discuss. Bring a fun gift or story to tell. Guests do have an obligation to not sit silent and sullen. It’s a party, folks.

If you cannot make it, immediately and politely decline the invitation. A lot of time and resources go toward planning a party and your hosts will appreciate this.