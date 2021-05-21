Ask Amy: Grandfather admits burden of trying to love a child

You and your wife should be honest with your daughter regarding how her choice has affected your lives. You should also discuss what you are prepared to do, financially and/or with childcare, in order to help keep her family afloat — and you should let her know that your financial and childcare support will decrease gradually over the next five years or so, in order to inspire her to step up her own earning to support her family.

According to U.S. Census data, the poverty rate for families headed by unmarried mothers in 2018 was 34 percent, compared with 6 percent for families with two parents in the household.

If visiting your daughter’s home brings you down, it might be better for you to bring the child to your home for visits.

Your daughter is a single mom and you and your son (the little boy’s uncle and grandfather) will be the men he knows best during these extremely important early years of his life.

You have such a grand opportunity to show your grandson the very best of what it means to be a man, and sometimes the very best thing for a man to do is to spend time with and play with a toddler, even when he doesn’t want to.

If you show up for him now, he will show up for you later.