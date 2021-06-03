Ask Amy: Grandmother says: Vaccinate, or no grandson

Dear Amy: I am the maternal grandmother of a sweet, intelligent 5-year-old boy, “Danny,” who, because of divorce, spends time at his paternal grandma’s house in a conservative area of our state.

She and I have a good relationship, despite this very contentious divorce.

She is a wonderful grandmother, not only because she is kind, intelligent, and empathetic, but also because her career is in education. She’s a principal at an elementary school.

I recently discovered that she has not received the COVID-19 vaccine, nor does she have any plans to get it. When I asked her why, she just shrugged and said it was all blown out of proportion and she didn’t need it.

The rest of the family (the child’s parents and myself) have all been vaccinated, so we can feel safe going between homes, but now we have this added situation with Danny spending time with his unvaccinated grandmother for long weekends.

I told my former son-in-law, thinking that he could deal with his mother (he can’t). I said I would have to tell my daughter about this.

Once she finds out, she will insist that her son not go there until grandma and her husband get the vaccine, and she will get the lawyers involved.