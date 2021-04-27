Ask Amy: Grandpa wants to bribe girls not to get ink

Dear Amy: I am grandfather to three precious girls, via my two wonderful kids. The granddaughters are ages 18, 15 and 11 — and they are all intelligent, hardworking, charismatic and lovely.

Ours is a close family, even though we are bi-coastal.

Recently my daughter informed me that the oldest granddaughter is talking about getting a tattoo.

If she (the granddaughter) were to ask me my thoughts about this idea, I would tell her honestly that I disapprove for the simple reason that body ink is for the most part permanent, extremely painful and complicated to remove.

But she hasn’t asked my opinion. It is, after all, her body and therefore of no personal concern of mine.

Still, I honestly don’t want her to get a tattoo. Not now, not ever.

So, what do you think of the idea of bribing her (and her sister and cousin) not to get one?

I have in mind telling all three girls that if they will refrain from getting a tattoo until, say, age 30, I will provide a “bonus” to their inheritance (I’m thinking $10,000 each.)