Ask Amy: Group texts flummox family member

Dear Amy: My extended family members prefer to communicate through texting. Group texts are routinely over 500 words long.

Full-blown fights and disagreements are communicated through texting.

If I telephone someone because I don’t enjoy typing on the phone, they won’t answer.

I recently found out that a family member had COVID. I learned this through a posting on Facebook.

When I responded to the Facebook post by saying I hope everyone gets better soon, I was yelled at by text for not texting my well wishes!

Am I obsolete? Is this normal?

I can’t take these text fights anymore, and my husband is so frustrated that he wants to end all communication.

I am OK with texting to a degree — you know: “Meet you at 10,” “Thank you for the gift,” etc., but long and drawn-out text chains about important issues is leading to more division and hostility.

What is the best way to deal with this?

— Frustrated