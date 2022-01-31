Ask Amy: Health care worker lost her cool with friend

First off, we would like to thank you for the advice, insight, and entertainment you provide through your advice column.

As a collective group of concerned friends, we are wondering about the well-being of our friend, “Jack.”

Jack is 23 and has yet to have a girlfriend. He seems to be very shy at times, but he is outgoing around us.

How can we encourage him to get out into the dating world?

He doesn’t listen to our advice. We think you should be able to help.

— Concerned Friends

Dear Concerned: Generally, when someone reaches out and asks for advice for a friend, I assume that if the friend wanted advice — from me or from anyone — he would ask for it, himself.

You all seem to be operating from the assumption that “Jack” is at a loss because he hasn’t ever had a girlfriend — but there are any number of reasons why he hasn’t partnered up, including the idea that he might not be into girls, that he might be unsure of his sexuality, or that he is simply not quite ready or interested in a romantic relationship of any kind.