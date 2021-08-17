Ask Amy: Homeowner confesses to out-of-control messes

If you don’t want to hire someone, one or two friends could help you to get started. Church groups sometimes organize teams to help people in your situation; your local Office on Aging could also point you toward volunteers.

I highly recommend that you watch the show “Clean Sweep” (clips and tips available on YouTube). These stories featuring homes such as yours are helpful, useful, and inspiring.

Dear Amy: My children are now young adults. I’ve remained in a loveless relationship in order for them to have a two-parent home. I made this decision because neither of my parents were present when I was growing up.

Now that my youngest is moving into adulthood, should I express my unhappiness to these mini-adults?!

Their dad will play the victim, as he does daily.

When should I tell them I’m ready to move on? How should I deal their resentment toward me?

— Ready to Split

Dear Ready: You should do your research and make some solid plans before discussing this with your children. Doing so before you are prepared to leave invites them into your decision-making process. You should respect their views and responses, but not let them control you.

Children resent their parents for all sorts of reasons, some justified, some not. If you create a stable next chapter for yourself, your contentment will help you to cope with their reactions.

