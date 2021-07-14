Ask Amy: Hot and dusty traveler has to beg for water

My fourth grandchild (my granddaughter) is currently with my daughter.

Every time my daughter gets mad or upset with me, she no longer allows me to see her child.

My daughter is very manipulative.

At this point I believe that my daughter is verbally and emotionally abusive to the child. Could that be grounds for me to get custody?

Or how do I mend this so I can still see my granddaughter?

— Distraught in KS

Dear Distraught: If you believe that your daughter is abusing this child, you must report this to Child Protective Services and let them investigate.

It is unclear if these other grandparents are raising her other children via a casual or official arrangement, but with three children removed from her care, I assume that she is known to CPS.

You should contact a social worker at CPS to discuss your options, but more importantly, to try to protect this child.

As long as your daughter is raising her child in her own household, she has the right any parent has to deny contact between her child and another person.