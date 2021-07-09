Ask Amy: House and friendship are both on the market

I’ve never minded this. I try to be helpful.

There are times in my own life, though, when I might have a problem and would like to talk to someone, but these same people won’t give me the time of day. I might get a sentence or two out, but it is like I’ve never been heard — they just go on talking about themselves.

Why are some people like that?

— Quiet

Dear Quiet: Some people are like that because ... people are like that.

What you describe is so common, in fact, you — the quiet and thoughtful listener — are the true “outlier,” at least in my opinion.

And what you have to offer the world overall is a large helping of grace.

I’m going to guess that a lot of the people who use you as a “sounding board” aren’t actually listening all that closely to the very advice and comfort they have solicited. During those times when they should be listening attentively, they might be distractedly looking at their phones, or are busy thinking about their next venting spree.