Ask Amy: House deal puts family in emotional escrow

Your son probably does need to stand up to someone, but in my opinion, you are the person he needs to stand up to. Unfortunately, his depression has likely robbed him of the strength to do that.

If you made an agreement, you should stick to your end of it. And then you should remove yourself from all financial control.

If you and your wife want to help them, you could put your extra money into a college fund for your granddaughter.

Dear Amy: My aunt suddenly lost her husband after more than 50 years of marriage.

My uncle was the last living member of that generation on my father’s side.

Although we lived states apart, my aunt and uncle were very kind to me when I was little.

We reconnected when my father passed away several years ago and talked often.

I have tried to stay in fairly constant contact with my aunt since my uncle’s death.

Although my uncle was kind to me, I am now learning that he was not a very good husband or father.

My aunt shares way more than I should know, but I want to be there for her.