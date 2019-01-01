Dear Amy: I have eight roommates (five men and three women), all living together in a large house.
All of the roommates rent separately from a landlord; we are not friends sharing a house as friends (the rent is very cheap, and so is the landlord).
The things that have never been resolved over the years are primarily taking out the trash and keeping the kitchen and front hallway floor clean. Dishes are left in the sink for days, weeks or over a month and also general cleaning the kitchen.
Sometimes one of the people will bring some cleaning help in for her specific needs, but that is not for the common areas.
It seems that some people just don’t care, and believe it or not, some people seem to be obstructing any resolution.
I should not have to pick up the slack that others leave undone.
How can we get people to finally get on the same page as much as possible, and resolve this?
Amy, can you visit the house and gently persuade these scumbags to act like adults and do their part?
— Grunged
Dear Grunged: Before I book my flight to intervene on your behalf, you need to understand that if I could inspire others to clean the house to my standard (through force or persuasion), I would not be up late vacuuming while my own family of seven slumbers peacefully.
You should certainly try to call a “house meeting” to address these issues. One logical solution would be for all of you to chip in to hire a cleaner (or “Hazmat” specialist) to come every other week and clean the common areas of the house. However, my instinct is that the individuals who care the least will continue to care the least, and therefore will refuse to either help or pay.
With nine people all renting cheaply and separately on individual leases, and without friendship ties between you (which would create some emotional leverage), your only advantage is the freedom to choose to move when your own lease runs out.